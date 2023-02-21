Giraffe at visitor centre joins in the fight for animal survival

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 20/02/2023 - The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry has a new sculpture, a boxing guraffe, to show that animals are fighting back from possible extinction. In connection with Wildlife Fighting Back. In Picture: Alice Langford.

It may seem like the start of a joke but in fact the new sculpture at the British Ironwork Centre carries an important environment message.

The Centre near Oswestry has given the giraffe sculpture its own pair of boxing shorts and gloves.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the centre said: "The giraffe carries an important and urgent message - designed to engage with children and parents.

"We wanted to open up the conversation surrounding why a giraffe would be in training to fight for its own survival and that of all the world's wildlife."

Staff at the visitor centre have set up a special Extinction Trail within the grounds. There visitors can see sculptures of many species of animals from all over the world who are struggling to survive.

"People say when they walk our Extinction Trail they are amazed by our incredible Rhino sculpture

"Several species of Rhino now face extinction - Black, Javan, and Sumatran— all now critically endangered, with few rhinos surviving outside national parks and reserves due to persistent poaching and habitat loss.