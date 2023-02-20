Plans by McDonald's should see restaurant open in the Autumn

An artist's impression of the planned restaurant

Planning permission was granted for a 100 seater restaurant was granted in January 2021.

The restaurant and takeaway is set to be built on part of the former Smithfield livestock market site off Shrewsbury Road.

A spokesperson from McDonald's said: "We are excited about getting on site and starting building works in Oswestry and hope to have everything ready to open the restaurant in the autumn."

The company said the development will bringh an estimated 30 full time and 35 part time positions to the town.

Major plans for a new multiplex cinema on part of the site fell through.