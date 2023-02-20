Notification Settings

Plans by McDonald's should see restaurant open in the Autumn

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Fast food giant, Mcdonald's says it hope to open a new restaurant in Oswestry in the Autumn.

An artist's impression of the planned restaurant
An artist's impression of the planned restaurant

Planning permission was granted for a 100 seater restaurant was granted in January 2021.

The restaurant and takeaway is set to be built on part of the former Smithfield livestock market site off Shrewsbury Road.

A spokesperson from McDonald's said: "We are excited about getting on site and starting building works in Oswestry and hope to have everything ready to open the restaurant in the autumn."

The company said the development will bringh an estimated 30 full time and 35 part time positions to the town.

Major plans for a new multiplex cinema on part of the site fell through.

The land became available when the livestock market gave up some of its site during a re-vamp.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

