Gamers set to raise money for children's hospice

John Harper - also known as Johnny Beard - gets ready for his St David’s Day charity stream.

John Harper aka ‘Johnny Beard’ is hosting his second annual day-long live stream of gaming and wacky entertainment on the influential Twitch platform alongside 53 of his contemporaries from across Wales from 10am on March 1.

The money raised from the event will go to Hope House and Ty Gobaith.

With his team of super streamers, Johnny will be asking viewers to make whatever donation they can to the charity via the Just Giving platform as they enjoy the entertainment.

A lifelong video gamer, in 2022 the 33 year-old employment specialist hosted the event Dathlu Twitch Cymru (Celebrate Twitch Wales) and raised £5,000, but this year with nearly double the team members he is hoping to top that total.

Johnny said: “I’m very proud of Wales and wanted to do something to celebrate Welsh streamers whilst helping a worthwhile cause.

“I scrambled together a team of all the Welsh streamers I could and started looking for a charity that benefitted people in Wales and across the border.

“When I discovered the work of Tŷ Gobaith and Hope House, I thought ‘yes’, this has to be the charity for us.”

Last year’s event proved popular and by 8pm in the evening the stream team had hit the £3,000 mark.

Johnny added: “After I created the initial poster, it just blew-up on social media and I was contacted by so many people wanting to get involved.

“It was a massive highlight of the year for me and I felt a huge wave of Welsh pride.”

Viewers can expect a wide array of gaming, cosplay, music and other entertainment across the day and the crowdfunding event will bounce between different hosts throughout the day, with presenters urging their viewers to donate.

A highlight is set to be South Wales Twitch star ‘That Tourettes Gamer’ who has more than 9,000 followers and 217,000 watched hours of content.

Johnny’s own wife, Sue, aka ‘Punch it Sue’ will even be doing a slot.

People can join the fun at https://www.twitch.tv/johnny_beard from 10am on March 1 as Johnny kicks it off.