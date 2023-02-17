The A5 at West Felton. Picture: Google Maps

Police, paramedics and firefighters were scrambled to Weirbrook, West Felton, at 6.31pm after receiving reports of a crash.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry with an operations officer.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved two private saloon vehicles which had collided and required making safe. No persons trapped."

The fire service's role to make the vehicles safe was declared over at 6.57pm.

At 7.12pm AA Traffic News was reporting queueing traffic due to crash on A5 both ways near the West Felton turn off with delays of around 20 minutes.

A spokesman for Oswestry Police said: "RTC A5 between West Felton and Shotatton. Road closed please use alternative route. Police, fire and ambulance on scene."