Rubble falls off lorry hitting car in incident near Oswestry

Firefighters from the town's station were scrambled to nearby Llynclys at 12.10pm following a call from police.

They were tasked with making the scene safe following the incident.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said rubble from a lorry had fallen onto a car, penetrating its radiator.

Firefighters said there was no smell of gas and the vehicle was taken off the highway.

The fire crew declared their job was finished at 12.36pm.