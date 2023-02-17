Notification Settings

Rubble falls off lorry hitting car in incident near Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestry

Rubble fell off a lorry and penetrated a car's radiator in an incident near Oswestry.

Firefighters from the town's station were scrambled to nearby Llynclys at 12.10pm following a call from police.

They were tasked with making the scene safe following the incident.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said rubble from a lorry had fallen onto a car, penetrating its radiator.

Firefighters said there was no smell of gas and the vehicle was taken off the highway.

The fire crew declared their job was finished at 12.36pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

