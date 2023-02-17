Rubble falls off lorry hitting car in incident near Oswestry

Firefighters from the town's station were scrambled to nearby Llynclys at 12.10pm following a call from police.
They were tasked with making the scene safe following the incident.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said rubble from a lorry had fallen onto a car, penetrating its radiator.
Firefighters said there was no smell of gas and the vehicle was taken off the highway.
The fire crew declared their job was finished at 12.36pm.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more information.