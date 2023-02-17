Blooming great news - town is named as finalist in national Britain in Bloom competition

Cae Glas Park

Following last year’s success in the regional competition, Heart of England In Bloom, 2022, Oswestry has been put forward for the national awards this year.

Oswestry took Gold and was the overall winner of large town category, last year.

The Oswestry in Bloom members say is is going to be a busy year and say they would love new members.

Oswestry will be up against other large towns: Bonnie Blantyre, South Lanarkshire; Coleraine, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Faversham in Bloom, Kent; Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire; Kendal, Cumbria; Market Harborough, Leicestershire; Rawtenstall Civic Pride, Lancashire; Truro in Bloom, Cornwall; Wokingham, Berkshire.

Spokesperson, Graham Mitchell said The Oswestry in Bloom committee and volunteers would be working hard to help make Oswestry look ‘blooming lovely’ for the Britain in Bloom judges visit in August.

"They are always looking for volunteers to help in whatever way they can and however small.

"Gardening and “growing together” has its benefits. As part of a group, it is much more fun, sociable, plus has benefits of being outdoors, along with the appreciation of the local community and wildlife."

As part of its activities, Oswestry in Bloom runs a local competition every year when residents are invited to enter their gardens into numerous categories.

These are then judged by Margaret Thrower, the daughter of Percy Thrower. There is then an awards ceremony to present certificates and trophies to category winners.

The committee is appealing to the community, shops, schools, businesses, organisations and individuals to do their bit to help the bid for Britain in Bloom.

Oswestry's Cae Glas Park is always a favourite with judges who have in the past named it as the town's "jewel in the crown".

As well as touring the town during their visit judges will also hear about community projects that take place throughout the year.

For example, in December Oswestry in Bloom organises a Christmas Lights Competition with committee members giving up their time to tour the homes to find a winter.

More about Oswestry in Bloom can be found on its new website oswestryinbloom.wordpress.com.