Love Oswestry photographic competition opens in conjunction with festival

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A photography exhibition as part of the Love Oswestry festival has opened at The Qube Centre.

The exhibition at the Qube
The annual open photography competition this year has the theme, “Love Oswestry; Love Where You Live”, in collaboration with the festival.

Qube’s Art and Creativity Officer, Gemma Manning-Bentley says “We are very excited to be part of the Love Oswestry Festival programme this year. The artists have been invited to interpret the theme in their own way, with the aim of an exhibition that celebrates Oswestry and the surrounding area,"

As well as the open competition there is also been an under 16s category.

There is a £100 judges choice prize, and a £20 people’s choice prize.

The exhibition runs until April 3 with visitors able to vote for their favourite artwork.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

