Young people asked their view on youth provision in their town

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Youth Association are inviting those between the ages of 11 - 17 to a drop-in session in half-term at the Liar Liar café at the top of Bailey Street.

The event, from 1.30-2.45pm on February 22 will be an an opportunity to talk informally about Oswestry and its provisions for young people.

The half term event is part of the Town Council’s campaign to engage with the young people of Oswestry and the wider area, via a Youth Forum.

Oswestry Town Council Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said that the long-term aim of the forum was to involve young people in Council decision-making, so they can help shape youth provision of the future.

“We hope the Youth Forum will be a group of young people who want to make a difference locally. The idea is to empower young people to have a strong voice in the town and link discussions back to their friends and peers.”