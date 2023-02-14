Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Improvement to car park exit due to get underway

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Improvement work is set to begin on the exit to Oswestry's main car park.

The exit to the Central car park
The exit to the Central car park

Oswestry Town Council has appointed a contractor to deliver improvements to the exit of the town’s central car park. This work will improve visibility and make the exit safer for vehicles and pedestrians.

Work will begin on Monday 20th February and will last approximately 4 weeks.

A spokesperson for the council said it apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked car park visitors in advance for their patience while the work is completed.

"The exit will remain in use, however there will be some temporary changes during the works to ensure public and worker safety. This includes the temporary closure of the pedestrian crossing at the exit, the closure of some parking bays and redirection of traffic on the end lanes.

"The final result will be an exit with clearer signage and traffic calming measures to enable vehicles and pedestrians to move safety through and out of the car park."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News