Improvement to car park exit due to get underway

The exit to the Central car park

Oswestry Town Council has appointed a contractor to deliver improvements to the exit of the town’s central car park. This work will improve visibility and make the exit safer for vehicles and pedestrians.

Work will begin on Monday 20th February and will last approximately 4 weeks.

A spokesperson for the council said it apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked car park visitors in advance for their patience while the work is completed.

"The exit will remain in use, however there will be some temporary changes during the works to ensure public and worker safety. This includes the temporary closure of the pedestrian crossing at the exit, the closure of some parking bays and redirection of traffic on the end lanes.