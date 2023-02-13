Shropshire screening for touching true story of two men in love in World War Two

The Letter Men film poster

The Letter Men will be shown at Oswestry's Kinokulture independent theatre later this month.

It will be linked with a talk and question and answer session from historian Mark Hignett, who uncovered the letters in a remarkable find.

The Letter Men is just eight minutes long, but has been praised by critics after it was shown in the Tribecca Film Festival last year.

Watch the teaser trailer:

It will be screened on February 22 at Kinokulture in association with the Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival.

Tickets for the evening are free but must be booked in advance online at Kinoculture.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "We are so pleased to have been associated with this local Shropshire story.

Gilbert Bradley and some of the letters

"Based on the largest collection of love letters from WWII, The Letter Men is a window into the untold true story of two gay men - Gilbert and Gordon - desperately in love but torn apart by war."

Gilbert was stationed at Park Hall camp near Oswestry.

Mark Hignett with some of the letters

Mark Hignett, the curator of Oswestry Town Museum, bought the letters from eBay for £1,000 after hunting for war memorabilia from Oswestry.

He had not realised the amazing love story that was entwined within the letters until he studied them more closely. The letters are from Gordon Bowsher, writing to his lover Gilbert Bradley, who was fighting as a soldier in the Second World War.

There are more than 300 letters from Gordon, written between 1939 and 1944. Homosexuality was illegal in Britain until 1967, and the couple talk about keeping their relationship secret as well as travelling to California together after the war.

One of the letters

After the letters were the subject of an exhibition at the museum, Mr Hignett was approached by film director Andrew Vallentine.

“At the same time I was also contacted by actors Matthew Postlewaite and also by Garett Clayton,” he said.

The two actors went on to play Gordon and Gilbert in The Letter Men.

Mr Hignett said: “It had its worldwide premier at the Tribeca Festival in New York and was also screened at OutFest Film Festival in Los Angeles and the Paris Film Festival."

Kinokulture is an independently-run community cinema offering a regular programme of film screenings and associated talks and events throughout the year.