Charity which helps combat isolation in men welcomes dignatories on a tour

Helen Morgan MP and Jay Moore visit Oswestry Men's Shed

Helen Morgan MP and Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore were among those who met members and toured the facility.

Oswestry Men's Shed recently received a £750 grant from Veolia and £4,000 from Oswestry Town Council.

The registered charity which has been operating for the last eight years located at the showground in Oswestry and provide a secure environment for members who are generally of retirement age but not exclusively, providing support and a guard against isolation.

It provides companionship and practical help in a workshop environment for woodwork, metalwork, art, crafts and electronics. Members who are from Oswestry and surrounding villages are encouraged to get involved in projects which are sometimes for the community or for its own fundraising. Members come from across the Oswestry, St Martin’s, Whittington, and Gobowen area.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It was a real joy to see the work of Oswestry Men's Shed last week. The team there are fantastic and have created a brilliant space for men to learn new things, share skills, get stuck in with art, wood and metalwork - or just have a cuppa by the fire.

“Isolation, especially in rural areas like ours, is a major issue. Charities like the Men’s Shed provide an important guard against that, providing a great space for men to go to learn skills, find companionship and get practical help in a workshop environment.”