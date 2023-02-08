Plans lodged to turn old Nesscliffe Hotel into family home

The Nesscliffe Hotel

Nesscliffe Hotel, off the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, was bought after the previous owner struggled to make it a viable business due to economic challenges.

The new owner has lodged a change of use application for the three-storey Georgian hotel with Shropshire Council.

A design and access statement says: "The applicant has recently purchased the property and intends to use the property for the family home. No amendments to the exterior shell of the building are proposed, the existing access and parking will be utilised and internal changes will be minor.

"Various operators have sought to make the business commercially successful since the diversion of the A5 away from the village of Nesscliffe, however the site has struggled to maintain an economically viable business and was recently sold.

"To the west of the application site is the Old Three Pigeons Inn, which is thought to be one of the oldest inns in the County, and predates the Nesscliffe Hotel. The Three Pigeons can meet the needs of the village so change of use of the hotel will not result in loss of important village facilities."

The statement adds: "This application is seeking the change of use of the premises from its use as a hotel to a single occupancy dwelling. There is no demolition proposed, no alterations to the external shell and will incorporate much of the modern changes which have been made in the recent past. Non-load bearing internal walls in the toilet area will be removed. The former restaurant area will be sectioned off with a partition wall. None of these alterations compromise the original building.

"The use as a hotel/restaurant has struggled to operate as a viable business over recent times, and as such it is sought to make an efficient use of the brownfield site through residential use. The building is no longer viable in the future as the village has a restaurant. A hotel of this size in this location is not viable in the long term.

"During periods historically when the hotel has been closed, vandalism and break-ins have occurred. Several local people have told the applicants they are keen to see an occupier who will put the building into a permanent secure sustainable use."