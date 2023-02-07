Huge investment in college will see it offer industry standard facilities to its students

POBO COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 06/02/23.Expansion of the college campus at North Shropshire College, Oswestry, is underway..Carl Morris, Head of Ludlow and North Shropshire College, and Estate Supervisor Sam Smith celebrate the development..

Work has begun to gut and rebuild the inside of about a quarter of the college footprint in Oswestry.

The work will be finished by the summer and open to students from the Autumn term in September.

It will include new facilities for students on science, plumbing and electrician and health and beauty courses and will provide a new entrance for the on-site hair and beauty salon which is open to the public.

Carl Morris head of Ludlow and North Shropshire College, said it was exciting to see the demolition of the interior of the main corridor that contained the old classrooms, salons and laboratories now well underway.

"The health and beauty department was about 20 years old and science even older," he said.

"This will give our students and our staff brand new facilities that will be high end industry standard."

Mr Morris said the design included a new public facing entrance for customers of the college health and beauty salon which gives students the chance to carry out treatments in a commercial setting.

Current students are being accommodated within the rest of the college and are unaffected by the building work.

The building work comes at a time when the college is reaping the rewards of an official "Good" Ofsed report with inspectors ranking North Shropshire College as Excellent for the attitude and behaviour of students.

There have been a great deal of interest in courses starting in September.

Mr Morris said that, as well as full-time day courses there were many evening courses for those who were may be looking to retrain and get new skills.

"I am very proud that the College is going from strength to strength, with the performance of our students getting better every year. The merger of colleges to form Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College has brought about many advantages, for example; we are the only college in the area to offer a timetable suited to the demands of young people living in our rural community, who often face long daily journeys."

"We also have a nursery on site at our Oswestry campus."