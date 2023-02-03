Knife angel makes colourful arrival at Cathedral

The Knife Angel photo: Justin Hudson, Gloucester BID Director.

The poignant sculpture was hoisted into place outside Gloucester Cathedral where it will spent a month heading up an anti-violence campaign in the community.

Created by Oswestry artist Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre just outside the town, the sculpture is made from knife blades from weapons handed in to to confiscated by police from across the UK.

It is currently on a tour of venues in the country where the hosts pledge to run the anti-violence campaign.

A spokesperson for Gloucester Cathedral said: "The Knife Angel is officially in place on Cathedral Green. Measuring 27 foot tall, the sculpture aims to raise awareness around all aspects of violent crime. We are honoured to be hosting it throughout the month in partnership with city-wide organisations."

The organisations say: "Not only does it act as a catalyst for turning the tide on such behaviour, it also acts as a beautiful memorial designed to celebrate lives lost through these violent and thoughtless actions."

The Knife Angel’s time in Gloucester began with an opening ceremony involving a lighting display and music from local bands.