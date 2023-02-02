Tia jumps at the chance to raise money for a charity close to her heart

Tia Hughes looking forward to her sky dive

Tia, who works at Derwen College, in Gobowen, Shropshire, is embarking on a 10,000-foot skydive to raise money to support students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The learning support assistant at the specialist further education college in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

She will be jumping out of an aeroplane for Derwen Charity – a charity which provides opportunities, facilities and equipment to support people with SEND to experience a more independent future.

Her fantastic feat will take place on April 8 at Tilstock, near Whitchurch. It is the 22-year-old dare-devil’s first ever skydive, and she’s excited and apprehensive about making the big leap.

“I’ve always thought about doing a skydive and it made sense to do it for charity. I’ve worked at Derwen College for over a year, and have seen first-hand how the college can change lives. I wanted to do something to be part of that.

“Our amazing students are constantly being challenged to reach goals and aspirations and push themselves out of their comfort zones. It’s important that staff lead by example and also go above and beyond to push themselves to be the best that they can be, too.”

So far, Tia has raised £400 with help from supportive friends and family. Her mum, hairdresser Lisa Hughes, has been asking colleagues and customers at Chirk’s Guys & Molls hairdressers to support, and has a donation box and charity raffle at the Church Street salon.

If you’d like to sponsor Tia and raise funds for Derwen Charity then go online to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tia-hughes.