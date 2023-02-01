Triathlete turned event organisers is looking forward to a busy year

Gold medalist Katie Archibald, left, and Laura Kenny of Team Britain celebrate during a medal ceremony for the track cycling women's madison race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena).

This year his Adrenaline Events company has no less than 10 dates in the diary, from running and cycling to talks with some of the UK's top sporting names.

On February 9 Dame Laura Kenny will be in Oswestry to talk about her career.

The track and road cyclist won six Olympic medals making her the most successful female cyclist, and the most successful British female athlete, in Olympic history.

"Our talks have been hugely successful and have attracted sporting fans from a wide area,"Alan said.

Her visit will be followed by a talk from international mountain bike rider, Joe Smith, on March 2.

Alan says he is passionate about ensuring that everyone can take part in sporting events.

"We bring together an active community of people taking part in sporting events for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or to simply finish."

Sporting events begin on March 26 with the Welshpool 10 which includes a section through the picturesque Powis Castle estate.

The rest of the year includes the Brynkinalt Running Festival on April 1 and 2 and Newtown 10k on May 21.

A women only, Pedal Pushers ride, held in conjunction with the Lingen Davies charity will be held on June 4, starting and finishing in Oswestry.

"I was aware that women can feel intimidated in mixed cycling events so wanted to host something for ladies only," he said.

There is also the Valley Burner mountain bike festival in July, the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon in September, Oswestry 10k in October and the hugely popular Oswestry Santa Run in December.