Golfers urged to help create an environmental sculpture, by donating their old clubs

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Golfers are being urged to donate their broken or unwanted clubs to create a new work of art.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/01/2023 - British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry are appealing for 1300 golf clubs to help make a Millipede sculpture, to help spread the word of the importance and preservation of insects. In Picture L>R: Alex Gillam, Clive Knowles, Abbie Evanson, Rhiannon Titley, Wendy Faulkner and Ryan Ellis-Jones.

An enormous millipede is to be sculpted at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry - with the clubs being used to make the legs.

As a thank you the golf equipment can be exchanged at the centre for a cream tea.

While most millipedes have a few hundred legs, one was recently discovered in a Western Australian desert that really does have 1,000 legs.

Chairman of the tourist attraction, Clive Knowles, said: "We are excited about the new sculpture but we need to collect 1,000 clubs before we start."

He said the idea was to show just how important insects were to the natural world.

"We want to help educate children of the importance of insects and how we should take greater care of the environment.

"Insects are such an important part of the ecological chain that humans are reliant upon."

The clubs can be taken to the Ironwork Centre to be exchanged for a cream tea as a thank you.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

