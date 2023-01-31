Free insulation and other heat-saving measures on offer in Oswestry

The town council and local energy advice service Keep Shropshire Warm are working together to help local people access funded home energy efficiency measures.

They say town council funding and the Shropshire Council Sustainable Warmth Scheme are providing the opportunities with Keep Shropshire Warm advisors' help at every stage.

Funding is predominantly aimed at those whose homes are in council tax band A or B or whose household income falls below £31,000. However anyone concerned about their bills or home energy efficiency is invited to get in touch. Owner occupiers and private renters can apply for the funding and Keep Shropshire Warm can offer a range of advice, billing support and crisis help for anyone struggling.

The aim is to reduce both household bills and carbon emissions in local homes.

Claire Woolley, project manager for Keep Shropshire Warm, said: “We’re excited to be working on this project with Oswestry Town Council as it offers the flexibility to get much-needed improvements into homes in the area. Data shows that many homes in Oswestry are lacking simple measures such as loft insulation, so if we can remedy some of those issues, residents will be better placed to stay warm and well at home this winter.

“We’re also keen to work with local tradespeople and businesses as much as possible and invite anyone interested in being added to our installer database. Oswestry has many period properties which require special treatment, so we’re particularly keen to hear from anyone providing these niche services.

"We also have funding for wrap-around works so may have a need for electricians, plumbers, roofers and other trades. If any trades are interested, please contact us.”