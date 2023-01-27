Notification Settings

A tree for each resident being planted in and around Oswestry

By Sue Austin

Oswestry Town Council has recently given out a number of new trees across Oswestry as part of its partnership work and in conjunction with the Queen’s Green Canopy and Shropshire Council Community Tree Scheme.

The tree planting at Our Lady and St Oswald's primary school
It forms part of the town council’s ambitions to plant 17,000 trees - one for each resident in Oswestry - and to reduce carbon emissions in the area.

The Queen's Green Canopy began in May 2021 in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and has inspired over a million trees to be planted during its first planting season, creating a living legacy.

Since them new trees have been planted at Gatacre, High Lea, Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Woodside Primary School, The Meadows Primary School, Holy Trinity Primary School, North Shropshire College, Oswestry School, Oswestry Showground and on the Oswestry Town Council estate.

Deputy Shropshire Lieutenant Veronica Lillis joined Oswestry Town Mayor Councillor Jay Moore at Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School to plant a cherry blossom tree.

Councillor Moore said, “It has been wonderful to see new trees being planted across our town. Oswestry Town Council is proud to be supporting this initiative and thanks everyone for their involvement.”

