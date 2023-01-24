Spring has sprung down on the farm as lambing on the horizon

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 24/01/2023..Pic in Oswestry , Park Hall Farm and Deputy Farm Manager: Lucy Jones, getting ready for Lambs when they arrive..

At Park Hall Countryside Attraction staff are confident that the mums-to-be down on the farm near Oswestry will be ready to give birth in time for the Lambing Live event next month.

The event, which runs from February 18-26 heralds the reopening of the tourist attraction after a winter break and co-incides with February half term

For the price of standard entry families across the region can meet the new lambs in indoor animal barn and enjoy a talk from a member of the Park Hall team about their new arrivals.

Richard Powell, owner/director at Park Hall, said, “We think Lambing Live is a fantastic experience for families, and the fact you might also see a live birth is a wonderful opportunity. Lambing Live has been really popular in the past, so we are hoping for the same support this year.

“We are also pleased to announce that our tickets for 2023 will be staying the same price as they were in 2022. Families are feeling the pinch, so we want to do our bit to help.

“All our usual activities will be included in the admission price for Lambing Live, so families can have access to the indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, barrel train rides, role play village, science room as well as meeting the animals.

“We hope Lambing Live will give everyone a vital insight in to farming life, broaden the understanding of livestock for youngsters, and be a really memorable day out for the whole family.”