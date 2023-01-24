Social isolation can affect

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Social isolation is the focus of the council’s annual meeting which will be held on February 13 between 6.30-8pm at the Whole Life Centre, Cabin Lane.

The aim is to look at how the community can work together to solve the problems.

Town mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said it would provide the opportunity for individuals, groups and key partners to discuss how everyone could best support the Oswestry community through a partnership approach.

Councillors say the Covid pandemic has exasperated a global epidemic of social isolation; highlighting the importance of finding and scaling strategies to generate social connections in the community.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jay Moore said “Loneliness can affect everyone - young, old, mums, dads, brothers, sisters. We probably all know someone affected by social isolation. Feeling connected is more important than ever for partner organisations and stakeholders, as well as the residents that we serve.

"Social connectedness can impact health outcomes. It can connect us to resources and opportunities and provide stress relief, which can in turn affect cardiovascular health and immune function.

“This meeting will allow partners and residents the opportunity to share what the issues are and identify interventions, initiatives and safe places that can help people feel more socially

connected. We want to focus on Oswestry’s many positives and strengths and work together to support and develop new ideas to tackle this important issue.”

Residents, local organisations and stakeholders with an interest to join, share insights and support collaboration are invited to attend.