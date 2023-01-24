Shadow minister unveils her new book promises a way out of crisis

Lisa Nandy MP

The MP will be guest at an event hosted by Oswestry's Booka Bookshop to talk about her book: All in: How We Build a Country That Works.

She says Britain is in crisis and that her book shows a way out.

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Houses and Communities, she will be at the The Holroyd Community Theatre, Oswestry, on March 2 at 7.30pm.

Lisa Nandy says: "Britain can leave behind the mess in which we find ourselves. We can chart a course towards a fairer, more equal, more prosperous country by drawing on the greatest asset we have – each other.

"Rapid global changes, political division and economic crisis have left Britain reeling. For decades, large swathes of the country have been shut out, condemned to low productivity, underinvestment and managed decline, and stripped of their voice. With most major cities now beset with high housing costs, air pollution and congestion, even the ‘winners’ are losing," she said.

"All In shows how, by handing power and resources with a stake in the outcome, Britain can draw on the talent, assets and potential in every part of the country and start firing on all cylinders again. Finding strength rather than fear in our differences, it reimagines the relationship between people and government so that all of us can play our part in meeting the challenges of our age and rebuilding Britain the only way that works – together."

"Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ rhetoric has been eclipsed by a new politics of austerity under Rishi Sunak, following a disastrous Liz Truss interlude. Now seems an opportune time to consider what the future holds for post Brexit Britain."