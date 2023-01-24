Champion fundraiser Margery dies at 92

Margery with her MBE at Buckingham Palace.

She chaired the Oswestry Macmillan cancer support committee for over 45 years.

The funeral is at St Oswald's Parish Church in Oswestry on Friday, January 27, at 10am.

Margery, from Oswestry, was awarded the MBE in the January 2009 New Year's Honours list, and by that time had help raise £310,000 for Macmillan. The charity was close to her heart, having being diagnosed with a tumour on her spine in 1955, at a time when there was very little support available for people with cancer.

She was, she was to recall, lucky to have survived.

Son Brian said she had continued to chair the Oswestry committee until it was folded recently.

Margery received further recognition in 2009 for her indomitable fundraising work and contribution to the community, receiving one of the Oswestry mayor's annual awards.

She was originally coaxed by a friend into joining her local Macmillan fundraising committee in 1976, maintaining that she "didn't want to get too involved."

Three years later she became chairman of the committee – at that time there were only seven Macmillan nurses in all of the UK – and never looked back.