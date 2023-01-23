Hospital stall ensures visitors and staff can get their five-a-day

Heather Thomas-Bache, Head of Fundraising, Volunteering and Communications for The League of Friends

The healthy stall – dubbed Percy’s Punnets a name voted for by staff – is run by the League of Friends and stationed in the main entrance at the Oswestry-based hospital.

Percy’s Punnets is open from Monday – Friday, between 10am – 3pm in aid of the League of Friends. The fresh produce is provided by a local supplier.

Heather Thomas-Bache, Head of Fundraising, Volunteering and Communications, said: “We are delighted to have been able to facilitate the return of the fruit and vegetable stall. It is a great service for patients, staff and visitors.

“The contribution from sales towards the League of Friends helps us to support the hospital by purchasing equipment and fundraising towards future projects.”

As part of cost-of-living initiatives, the stall offers a 10 per cent discount for staff.

It is one of many initiatives that the Trust has taken to support members of staff throughout the cost-of-living crisis, including heavily subsidised hot meals, free toast and porridge at breakfast and complimentary hot and cold drinks.