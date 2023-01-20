Meet new arrivals down on the farm at Lambing Live event

Lucy Jones of Park Hall with one of the new arrivals

But at the Park Hall Countryside Attraction in Oswestry, their lambs are timed to arrive in time for the tourist attraction's Lambing Live event from February 18-26.

Visitors to the venue can meet the new lambs in their indoor animal barn and enjoy a talk from a member of the Park Hall team about their new arrivals.

Richard Powell, owner/director of Park Hall, said: “We think Lambing Live is a fantastic experience for families, and the fact you might also see a live birth is a fairly unique opportunity. Lambing Live has been really popular in the past, so we are hoping for the same support this year.

“We are also pleased to announce that our tickets for 2023 will be staying the same price as they were in 2022, families are feeling the pinch, so we want to do our bit to help.

“All our usual activities will be included in the admission price for Lambing Live, so families can have access to the indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, barrel train rides, role play village, science room as well as meeting the animals.

“We hope Lambing Live will give everyone a vital insight in to farming life, broaden the understanding of livestock for youngsters, and be a really memorable day out for the whole family.”