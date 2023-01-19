Notification Settings

Public meeting in market town to discuss crime and policing is much needed says mayor

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A public meeting to discuss policing and crime will be held in Oswestry next month.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

The event has been organised by Oswestry Town Council with its mayor said it was a much needed meeting.

Councillor Jay Moore, who will chair the meeting, said the aim was to help improve the safety of the community.

He said that Oswestry Town Council was looking forward to welcoming Helen Morgan MP and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, to a public meeting on February 9 between 7 -8pm at the Attfield Theatre, at the Guildhall.

"This is an opportunity to hear about matters regarding local policing and crime. It is an open forum for Oswestry residents to raise any concerns and ask questions.

“This is a much-needed meeting for Oswestry and we look forward to working together to improve the safety of our community.”

The theatre can seat 60 people and so entry is on a first come, first served basis.

