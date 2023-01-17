Oswestry power cut sees road closed as repairs carried out to power lines

Scottish Power closed off Middleton Road in Oswestry to vehicles on Tuesday afternoon, while repair work is carried out safely.
It is expected that work will take up to five days.
Shropshire Council has asked Scottish Power to open the road as soon as possible when safe to do so.
⚠️ Scottish Power has closed Middleton Rd, Oswestry following a loss of electricity supply.— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) January 17, 2023
🚧 The road has been closed to carry out repair work safely.
📅 Work is expected to take up to 5 days but we've asked that they reopen the road as soon as possible, when safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/iiBfNz7vt5