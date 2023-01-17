Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry power cut sees road closed as repairs carried out to power lines

By Megan HoweOswestryPublished:

An electricity company has closed a residential street in Shropshire following a loss of electricity supply.

Scottish Power closed off Middleton Road in Oswestry to vehicles on Tuesday afternoon, while repair work is carried out safely.

It is expected that work will take up to five days.

Shropshire Council has asked Scottish Power to open the road as soon as possible when safe to do so.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News