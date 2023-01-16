Notification Settings

Lane closures and overnight disruption for busy traffic island

By Sue Austin

Roadworks on a busy traffic island will see lane closures and some night-time closures over the coming weeks.

Mile End, Oswestry
Work is to be carried out at and around Mile End roundabout in Oswestry from today for two weeks.

The work is to rectify drainage, kerbing and lighting issues related to the recent Mile End improvements work, that have been identified as part of surveys carried out following the work.

Work will be carried out under lane closures, from Monday to Friday.

From January 30 to February 1 the contractor will then undertake final CCTV surveys, with lane closures in place while these are carried out.

The next stage of roadworks begin on March 6. For six nights, not including the weekend of March 11/12, the contractor will be carrying out some surfacing repairs with full night time closures in place so that the works can be carried out safely. These dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions, machinery breakdowns or availability of surfacing material which could delay the programme.

The new Mile End junction in Oswestry was officially opened in March 2022. It aim is to ease congestion, improve the gateway to the town and open up land for new housing as well as the proposed Oswestry Innovation Park.

The work was designed and supervised by WSP, delivered by Balfour Beatty and project managed by Shropshire Council.

