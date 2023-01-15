Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Huge range of activities on offer by U3A group

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The Oswestry Borders U3a group celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/08/2022..Pic in Oswestry where the passage between the Boars Head and the Wetherspoons (well used as it leads to the park), it has been given a make over, and pictured is Mayor: Jay Moore..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/08/2022..Pic in Oswestry where the passage between the Boars Head and the Wetherspoons (well used as it leads to the park), it has been given a make over, and pictured is Mayor: Jay Moore..

To start off the year the group has held a publicity event in the town's library and on Wednesday will host its annual interest groups. fair in the Senior Citizens Centre in Lorne Street from 2-4pm.

Among those attending the event will be Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

A spokesperson for the U3a group said: "This free entry fair, which will feature details and examples of many of OBu3a’s 20 interest group activities.

"We have a wide range of groups on offer.

"These range from art to music and books, amblers, gardens to local history, languages and films, travel, ICT, play reading and poetry. They include anti-ageing aerobics to bowls in the park, wine and dine and Sunday lunches.

"All are very welcome, members and non-members, and cakes and tea/coffee will be available for a small donation."

The fair will begin a year of events to celebrate OBu3a’s 10th anniversary.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News