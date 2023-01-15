Huge range of activities on offer by U3A group

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/08/2022..Pic in Oswestry where the passage between the Boars Head and the Wetherspoons (well used as it leads to the park), it has been given a make over, and pictured is Mayor: Jay Moore..

To start off the year the group has held a publicity event in the town's library and on Wednesday will host its annual interest groups. fair in the Senior Citizens Centre in Lorne Street from 2-4pm.

Among those attending the event will be Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

A spokesperson for the U3a group said: "This free entry fair, which will feature details and examples of many of OBu3a’s 20 interest group activities.

"We have a wide range of groups on offer.

"These range from art to music and books, amblers, gardens to local history, languages and films, travel, ICT, play reading and poetry. They include anti-ageing aerobics to bowls in the park, wine and dine and Sunday lunches.

"All are very welcome, members and non-members, and cakes and tea/coffee will be available for a small donation."