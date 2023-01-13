Eye catching sculptures are raising smiles on a path at a specialist hospital

Kate Betts (Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Technician) Hospital Ryan Ellis – Jones from the Ironwork Centre and Jenny Evans from the Hospital

For eye-catching Minion sculptures have been placed around the Path of Positivity thanks to a link up between the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital near Oswestry and The British Ironwork Centre.

The Minions, which are made of recycled metal and rest upon recycled barrels, are currently on loan to the hospital and will be replaced with permanent sculptures once completed.

The yellow Minion characters including one dressed as a nurse, have been put in place on the pathway that was created in 2021.

A special, two metre wide footpath, built when people had to observe the distance between each other during the Covid pandemic, honours the legacy of lockdown hero centenarian Captain Sir Tom Moore by providing a place of wellbeing for patients and staff.

The wheelchair-friendly path provides a calming space for staff members to enjoy their lunch or a place where they and patients can take a walk or a break outdoors.

Trees have also been planted along the route some as part of the Queen's Jubilee green canopy.

It can be used by all including those using crutches and frames.