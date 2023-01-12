Swing into spring at village church

Whittington Parish Church, St John the Baptist

The Oswestry based Very Nice Production Company is staging the evening - Swing into Spring.

It will be held on January 28 at 7.30pm in the church, known for it's excellent acoustics.

The cost of tickets is £10 which will include a glass of wine and a mince pie.

Anyone interested in going along can get tickets from 01692 670940 or 01691 662236.

The Very Nice Production Company is a musical theatre company that in the past has helped charities and good causes raise much needed funds.