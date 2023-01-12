Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Swing into spring at village church

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

An evening of light entertainment comes to Whittington Parish Church later this month.

Whittington Parish Church, St John the Baptist
Whittington Parish Church, St John the Baptist

The Oswestry based Very Nice Production Company is staging the evening - Swing into Spring.

It will be held on January 28 at 7.30pm in the church, known for it's excellent acoustics.

The cost of tickets is £10 which will include a glass of wine and a mince pie.

Anyone interested in going along can get tickets from 01692 670940 or 01691 662236.

The Very Nice Production Company is a musical theatre company that in the past has helped charities and good causes raise much needed funds.

St John the Baptist Parish Church hosts the Whittington Music Festival each year.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News