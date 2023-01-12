Splash park, free transport and sprucing up neglected areas could be on the cards in Oswestry

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

The council's plans and its precept on the council tax would see householders in band A paying £1.95 a year extra on the Oswestry portion of their bill while charges it sets could go up by five per cent.

One hike in costs will be for energy bills with the council being asked to set aside an extra £30,000 for the expected rise.

Councillors will meet on Monday to discuss the 2023/24 budget.

A report from town clerk, Arren Roberts, highlights a gap between income and spend with net expenditure of £220,000 for 2023/2024.

He said: "New income streams are still required, particularly as the Council has become more diverse in its functions and service delivery.

"The budget also recognises that many are facing financial challenges and has sought to limit Council Tax rises with a recommended increase of 3.47 per cent or £1.95 per year on a Band A property."

Among the suggestions for funding pots for initiatives are to put £25,000 into free travel. However there would no council funding set aside for the rickshaw transport that has had a trial in the town.

More funding would include £10,000 for sprucing up neglected areas of the town and an extra £18,000 for the floral budget to allow a change to more perennial planting throughout Oswestry.

A figure of £15,000 is being suggest to be used to cover cost of operating a splash park being proposed for Oswestry and £20,000 for Oswestry balloon carnival.

However the suggestions also include a proposal to cut the New Initiatives budget by £10,000 to £15,000.

Mr Roberts said: "The estimates also indicate how active the Town Council is on a day to day basis in Oswestry in terms of the provision and delivery of essential services such as parks, open spaces, cemetery, etc. This also includes town centre activities that include floral planters, Christmas decorative lighting, markets, car parking, events, and other areas of service delivery that affect the quality of life of local residents and our visitors and make the town attractive as a retail and tourism centre."