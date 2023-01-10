Don't park in loading bays, businesses plead

Loading bays in Church Street, Oswestry

Drivers are being asked to support local businesses by leaving the designated bays free for vital deliveries.

The local Oswestry Business Improvement District says it are especially concerned about loading bays on Church Street which are regularly taken up by parked cars. It means suppliers cannot make deliveries to the shops and officers, pubs and restaurant.

“We know that the vast majority of drivers and Blue Badge holders are extremely considerate of local businesses requiring the designated loading bays to allow their suppliers access,” said BID Manager, Adele Nightingale.

"However we’ve had serious cases recently where suppliers are refusing to deliver if these loading bay spaces are not available, which puts businesses in an impossible situation.”