Don't park in loading bays, businesses plead

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Businesses in Oswestry town centre say they are finding it difficult to organise deliveries because motorists are parking in loading bays.

Loading bays in Church Street, Oswestry
Drivers are being asked to support local businesses by leaving the designated bays free for vital deliveries.

The local Oswestry Business Improvement District says it are especially concerned about loading bays on Church Street which are regularly taken up by parked cars. It means suppliers cannot make deliveries to the shops and officers, pubs and restaurant.

“We know that the vast majority of drivers and Blue Badge holders are extremely considerate of local businesses requiring the designated loading bays to allow their suppliers access,” said BID Manager, Adele Nightingale.

"However we’ve had serious cases recently where suppliers are refusing to deliver if these loading bay spaces are not available, which puts businesses in an impossible situation.”

Oswestry BID is encouraging the use of the parking spaces and disabled parking bays on Festival Square, Smithfield Street and the Central Car Park, when required.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

