Opportunities to trade from award winning park

There are two licensed pitches available for traders - a mobile trading pitch for light refreshments next to the children's play area and a homemade/traditional ice cream pitch next to the pavilion in the park.

The park attracts thousands of visitors every year whether for day to day enjoyment or to the events held throughout the year such as the Balloon Festival.

A statement from the council, which manages the award winning park, says the licences are for three years at a cost of £2,000 per annum starting from April 2023.

"The licensee will have access to Cae Glas Park for 12 months of the year, apart from Christmas Day, including all events held within the park," a spokesperson said.

"The decision to award the licence will be made by a Committee of the Council and be based on a balance of quality of proposal and offer. The trader will be informed of the decision in writing."

More details of how to apply are available on the council website.