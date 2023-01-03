Fundraising for clubhouse while prediction sporting results

How the new clubhouse could look

Oswestry's Team Tennis won planning permission in the summer to convert at workshop at its tennis courts into a club house.

But it has to raise funds and find grants to allow the work to go ahead.

The first fundraiser of the year will be a sporting challenge prediction quiz.

Clive Knight from the club said: "This quiz is an opportunity to have fun with your friends and family forecasting the results and winners of sports events over the coming year, right through to the middle of next December when the BBC hold its Sports Personality of the Year competition.

"Predicting winners or places will be challenging, and watching your progress through our league table which is regularly sent out through updates, will be exciting but at times frustrating,"

"The purpose of the competition is to raise funds for our clubhouse which gained planning permission last year.

"For the small entry fee of £10 this a fantastic way to support the club and to help raise much needed funds for the building of our new clubhouse, help turn it into reality."

There are monetary prizes for the top four entries and an "Eddie the Eagle prize" for the lowest score.

Details of how to download or ask for a paper copy of the sporting prediction challenge are available from the Team Tennis website oswestryteamtennis.co.uk/ott-sporting-challenge-2023.

Entries for the Challenge have to be with Clive Knight no later than January 15.