Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fundraising for clubhouse while prediction sporting results

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A fundraising campaign for a new tennis club house continues into the New Year.

How the new clubhouse could look
How the new clubhouse could look

Oswestry's Team Tennis won planning permission in the summer to convert at workshop at its tennis courts into a club house.

But it has to raise funds and find grants to allow the work to go ahead.

The first fundraiser of the year will be a sporting challenge prediction quiz.

Clive Knight from the club said: "This quiz is an opportunity to have fun with your friends and family forecasting the results and winners of sports events over the coming year, right through to the middle of next December when the BBC hold its Sports Personality of the Year competition.

"Predicting winners or places will be challenging, and watching your progress through our league table which is regularly sent out through updates, will be exciting but at times frustrating,"

"The purpose of the competition is to raise funds for our clubhouse which gained planning permission last year.

"For the small entry fee of £10 this a fantastic way to support the club and to help raise much needed funds for the building of our new clubhouse, help turn it into reality."

There are monetary prizes for the top four entries and an "Eddie the Eagle prize" for the lowest score.

Details of how to download or ask for a paper copy of the sporting prediction challenge are available from the Team Tennis website oswestryteamtennis.co.uk/ott-sporting-challenge-2023.

Entries for the Challenge have to be with Clive Knight no later than January 15.

Team or individual entries can be accepted.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News