One person rescued as emergency crews are called to crashes at either end of Shropshire

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A person had to be cut from the wreckage of a car after a road accident in Shropshire.

The crash happened at Aston-on-Clun near Craven Arms at 9.30am on Monday.

Firefighters from Craven Arms used specialist cutting equipment along with electric saws to release the person.

It is not yet known if they were hurt in the crash.

A crash near Oswestry at around the same time left one person needing care from the ambulance service.

One car was involved in the incident at Hengoed just after 9.30am.

Two fire crews from Oswestry were on the scene along with the ambulance service.

In Chirbury, firefighters extinguished a blaze that destroyed a 4x4 vehicle on open ground. The alarm was raised just after 11.30pm on Sunday.

Sue Austin

Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

