One person rescued as emergency crews are called to crashes at either end of Shropshire

The crash happened at Aston-on-Clun near Craven Arms at 9.30am on Monday.

Firefighters from Craven Arms used specialist cutting equipment along with electric saws to release the person.

It is not yet known if they were hurt in the crash.

A crash near Oswestry at around the same time left one person needing care from the ambulance service.

One car was involved in the incident at Hengoed just after 9.30am.

Two fire crews from Oswestry were on the scene along with the ambulance service.