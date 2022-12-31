Firefighters scrambled to series of false alarms in the county

Oswestry fire fighters were sent to Aspens Court, at English Walls in the town at 9.30pm in response to an automatic alarm.

But when they got there they found that the alarm was caused by the malicious activation of a break glass point.

In Shrewsbury at about the same time a crew from the town's fire station was scrambled to Brazier Way to what was described as a non urgent incident.

They found a a leak from an air to water boiler system causing a chemical smell within the property. The boiler system was isolated by fire service personnel.

An automatic fire alarm went off at the Redwoods Centre, in Somerby Drive, Shrewsbury at about 2.18am on New Year's Eve. Two fire engines were scrambled from the town's fire station.

When they arrived they found it was a false alarm caused by the accidental activation of a break glass point.

Then at 7.03am on Saturday a fire crew from Ellesmere was sent to reports of smoke in the area of Wood Lane in the town.