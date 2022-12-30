Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rolling roadblock for repairs leads to long traffic queues on main road on Shropshire border

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Motorists are being warned of long queues on a trunk road on the Shropshire/Wales border.

The repairs are being carried out between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts on the A5/A483 near Chirk
The repairs are being carried out between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts on the A5/A483 near Chirk

Emergency repairs are being carried out on stretches of the A483/A5 between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts near Chirk.

The work on Friday involves rolling roadblocks with traffic stationary for short stretches of time while the work takes place.

Traffic Wales urged drivers to follow traffic officer directions while the rolling roadblocks were in place. They were expected to be lifted on Friday afternoon.

Long queues built up stretching south to Oswestry's Mile End Roundabout and north to Ruabon.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Chirk
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News