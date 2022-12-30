Rolling roadblock for repairs leads to long traffic queues on main road on Shropshire border

The repairs are being carried out between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts on the A5/A483 near Chirk

Emergency repairs are being carried out on stretches of the A483/A5 between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts near Chirk.

The work on Friday involves rolling roadblocks with traffic stationary for short stretches of time while the work takes place.

Traffic Wales urged drivers to follow traffic officer directions while the rolling roadblocks were in place. They were expected to be lifted on Friday afternoon.