Adam shines a light on mental health with art exhibition

Adam with one of his art works

Qube’s first exhibition of 2023 is showcasing the striking photographic visuals of Oswestry artist, Adam Guiel.

Entitled, ‘Views from the Unconscious’, the exhibition is an imaginative and challenging collection of work combining photography and photomontage with a dreamlike quality that draws on Adam’s personal struggles with mental health.

Adam is funding the exhibition with a National Lottery Project Grant awarded by the Arts Council England.

One of Adam's works, Follow the Light

Adam was the People’s Choice prize winner in Qube’s 2022 Arts Open competition with his entry entitled ‘The Lucid Path We Walk’.

This will be on show alongside some 50 other canvasses that chronicle Adam’s journey from early adulthood dealing with mental health challenges, including through the Covid lockdowns.

He says he hopes his work will resonate with people and encourage openness and conversation about what is a difficult but prevalent issue.

“The number of people suffering from mental health problems is rising and there is a need for awareness and understanding in order for society to move forward," he said.

"The exhibition has the potential to influence everyone on some level.”