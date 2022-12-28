Notification Settings

Inquests to open into deaths of mother and son in Oswestry bungalow fire

Oswestry

Inquests will open this week into the deaths of a mother and son who died in a house fire in Oswestry.

The scene of the fire
Police and several fire crews were called out to a fire in a single-storey house in Glentworth Close, Oswestry, on December 14.

Ambulance crews attended and began treating two people but Alan Gavin Metcalfe, who was a talented brass musician aged 54, died at the scene.

His mother Margaret Eileen Metcalfe, who was 93, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by emergency services but despite the best efforts of medical personnel she died soon after.

Irene Metcalfe, centre

Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery will open inquests into both of the deaths on Thursday, December 29, at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

Mr Metcalfe was a long-serving member of Porthywaen Silver Band, as well as having played for Wem Jubilee band.

He was also the vice chair of the annual Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Alan Metcalfe, centre

Festival organiser Sue Turner said: "It is very sad news. Eileen was also a festival volunteer for over 40 years. We plan to create a new trophy in their name."

Mr Metcalfe was also involved in the Oswestry Twinning Association.

His commitment to Oswestry saw him honoured by the town council when he was given an outstanding achievement award.

