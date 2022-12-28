Inquests to open into deaths of mother and son in Oswestry bungalow fire

The scene of the fire

Police and several fire crews were called out to a fire in a single-storey house in Glentworth Close, Oswestry, on December 14.

Ambulance crews attended and began treating two people but Alan Gavin Metcalfe, who was a talented brass musician aged 54, died at the scene.

His mother Margaret Eileen Metcalfe, who was 93, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by emergency services but despite the best efforts of medical personnel she died soon after.

Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery will open inquests into both of the deaths on Thursday, December 29, at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

Mr Metcalfe was a long-serving member of Porthywaen Silver Band, as well as having played for Wem Jubilee band.

He was also the vice chair of the annual Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Festival organiser Sue Turner said: "It is very sad news. Eileen was also a festival volunteer for over 40 years. We plan to create a new trophy in their name."

Mr Metcalfe was also involved in the Oswestry Twinning Association.