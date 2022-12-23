Notification Settings

Car fire alert in Oswestry found to be nothing at all

By David Tooley

Firefighters were scrambled to a possible car fire in Oswestry but when they arrived there was no incident to be found.

A report of smoke in the vicinity of Horse Market car park, behind the town's Market Hall, was believed to be a possible car fire when it was reported at 10.20pm on Thursday.

One appliance was scrambled from Oswestry fire station to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said when they arrived "No sign of any incident found."

Crews reported no dangers at 10.43pm.

Later on, in the early hours of Friday two appliances were scrambled from Shrewsbury Fire Station to Elms House, in Belvidere Avenue, in the town. An automatic fire alarm had been activated at 1.37am but when the crews arrived they found it was a false alarm and declared the potential incident over at 1.56am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

