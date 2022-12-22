Notification Settings

Tourist attraction launches tree of remembrance scheme

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A Shropshire tourist attraction is offering families the change to plant a tree in memory of a loved one, free of charge.

Luke and Adam Carter
The Trees of Remembrance will be planted around the sculpture park, complete with an engraved sign.

It follows requests from four families and organisations wanting to use the sculpture park to remember someone or something.

Among those was Luke Carter who asked if it would be possible to have a tree planted on the grounds in memory of their uncle, Karl Roberts.

They said their uncle, who had learning difficulties, loved visiting the Ironworks.

"It was his favourite place for a day out with his carers," Luke said.

Chairman of the Ironworks, Clive Knowles, said: "There’s a huge fondness for the parkland here and it’s appealing to people who want to plant a tree to remember someone they love."

He said the package for trees of remembrance included a tree guard, engraved sign, assistance in planting and a commemoration certificate.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

