Tourist attraction launches tree of remembrance scheme

Luke and Adam Carter

The Trees of Remembrance will be planted around the sculpture park, complete with an engraved sign.

It follows requests from four families and organisations wanting to use the sculpture park to remember someone or something.

Among those was Luke Carter who asked if it would be possible to have a tree planted on the grounds in memory of their uncle, Karl Roberts.

They said their uncle, who had learning difficulties, loved visiting the Ironworks.

"It was his favourite place for a day out with his carers," Luke said.

Chairman of the Ironworks, Clive Knowles, said: "There’s a huge fondness for the parkland here and it’s appealing to people who want to plant a tree to remember someone they love."