Energy company completes £18 million project to protect supplies in north Shropshire

The SP Energy Networks scheme involved an upgrade to the existing substation at Wem and is expected to increase the network's capacity to be able to cope with housing and business developments across the area, including in Oswestry, Wem and Whitchurch.

It is the company's largest reinforcement project in England and Wales.

It will also increase the network capacity to the further introduction of low-carbon technologies and enhance electricity supply resilience to 30,000 homes and businesses in the area.

Since 2016 the company has been planning and constructing the upgrade to the existing substation at Wem, with the installation of a 132kV wood pole overhead line and underground cable from the existing substation at Oswestry.

To mark the substation being completed, a site visit and engineering presentation was held with representatives of North Shropshire local authorities and a group of STEM students from Thomas Adams Sixth Form College, in Wem.

Throughout the project, the team at SP Energy Networks worked closely with the local wildlife trust in Shropshire and other key stakeholders to undertake several environmental initiatives, including habitat and hedgerow enhancements and pond and wetland restoration.

As part of the upgrade, in a UK first the company trialled new eco-friendly treatments on 10 per cent of the new wood overhead line poles. They were treated with copper oil, which is kinder to the environment than traditional creosote.

Mark Sobczak, 132kV general manager the SP Manweb Licence Area said: “Shropshire continues on its journey to becoming Net Zero by 2030 and we are proud to support this transition and the communities we serve.

“Our £18 million investment will also help communities in North Shropshire realise their own Net Zero ambitions by providing infrastructure to increase electricity network resilience and supporting the decarbonisation of transport, heat and industry in the area.”

Councillor Edward Towers, Shropshire councillor for Wem, Wem Rural and Whixall, said: “The North Shropshire reinforcement project is critical for our electrical infrastructure and, with the added capacity, facilitates future growth and development in the area. In addition, this will enable the transition to low-carbon technologies, therefore I’m delighted to see the new equipment fully commissioned and providing electricity to homes and businesses.