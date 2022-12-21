Shop local and support the markets last minute Christmas shoppers are urged

Oswestry's indoor market

Oswestry Town Council said the town had a wealth of independent stores and its markets, all open in the run up to the big day.

The indoor market on the Bailey Head is open every day this week including Christmas Eve and on Friday there will be the Christmas Artisan Street Market and night event.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The Artisan market is extra special, with Christmas gifts, crafts and local festive food producers, including fresh cheese, pies and cakes. From 11am, our local Porthywaen brass band will be playing on the Bailey Head with a few festive favourites.

"In the evening, the indoor market is open with drinks and street food until approximately 10pm with music from local artist, Peter Jandrell."