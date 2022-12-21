Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shop local and support the markets last minute Christmas shoppers are urged

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

People are being urged to shop local in the last few days before Christmas.

Oswestry's indoor market
Oswestry's indoor market

Oswestry Town Council said the town had a wealth of independent stores and its markets, all open in the run up to the big day.

The indoor market on the Bailey Head is open every day this week including Christmas Eve and on Friday there will be the Christmas Artisan Street Market and night event.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The Artisan market is extra special, with Christmas gifts, crafts and local festive food producers, including fresh cheese, pies and cakes. From 11am, our local Porthywaen brass band will be playing on the Bailey Head with a few festive favourites.

"In the evening, the indoor market is open with drinks and street food until approximately 10pm with music from local artist, Peter Jandrell."

"Christmas donkeys will be paying the market a visit on Saturday so support the town and shop local for Christmas goodies."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News