Choir warms hearts of the audience on a bitterly cold evening

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry Ladies Choir warmed the hearts of the audience on a freezing night when it held its Christmas Concert.

Oswestry's Ladies Choir with deputy Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose
The event was held in All Saints Church, Gobowen, and was attended by Councillor Ollie Rose, Oswestry Town Council’s Deputy Mayor.

The programme included Mozart's Sparrow Mass, Sing a Song of Sixpence and Christmas Carols.

Dawn Jaffray was musical director and Elizabeth Dobson accompanist.

Councillor Rose said; "Despite the freezing weather, the choir sang beautifully, which warmed the hearts of all who listened to the singing."

A spokesperson for the choir said: "The choir would like to thank the large enthusiastic audience who braved the cold weather and shared the joy of this Christmas concert."

Oswestry Ladies Choir evolved in the summer of 2015 from the Oswestry Choral Society, which had been in continuous existence for 125 years.

It usually performs two concerts a year, in the Spring and around Christmas and is available for performances on request.

Rehearsals are every every Wednesday evening from 7.30pm – 9.00pm, at All Saints Church Hall, Gobowen. Anyone interested can visit the website at www.oswestryladieschoir.com, or email oslchoir@outlook.com

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

