Choir warms hearts of the audience on a bitterly cold evening

Oswestry's Ladies Choir with deputy Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose

The event was held in All Saints Church, Gobowen, and was attended by Councillor Ollie Rose, Oswestry Town Council’s Deputy Mayor.

The programme included Mozart's Sparrow Mass, Sing a Song of Sixpence and Christmas Carols.

Dawn Jaffray was musical director and Elizabeth Dobson accompanist.

Councillor Rose said; "Despite the freezing weather, the choir sang beautifully, which warmed the hearts of all who listened to the singing."

A spokesperson for the choir said: "The choir would like to thank the large enthusiastic audience who braved the cold weather and shared the joy of this Christmas concert."

Oswestry Ladies Choir evolved in the summer of 2015 from the Oswestry Choral Society, which had been in continuous existence for 125 years.

It usually performs two concerts a year, in the Spring and around Christmas and is available for performances on request.