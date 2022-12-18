Fire crews sent to shed blazes in Oswestry and Newport

Two fire engines were first sent to an incident involving a shed and a greenhouse at Pentre, St Martins, Oswestry, shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.

Crews were on the scene for around an hour and a half tackling the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.39pm on Saturday, December 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as fire in open in Oswestry. Fire involving wooden structure and greenhouse. Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and extended ladder to extinguish.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry."

Crews also used positive pressure ventilation to deal with the incident.

Then, shortly after 5am today, crews were sent to Newtown in Newport, Telford, to another shed fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.17am on Sunday, December 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a garden shed fire in Newport.

"Fire extinguished by crews using two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.