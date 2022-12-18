Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews sent to shed blazes in Oswestry and Newport

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

Fire crews were sent to two blazes involving sheds this weekend.

Two fire engines were first sent to an incident involving a shed and a greenhouse at Pentre, St Martins, Oswestry, shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.

Crews were on the scene for around an hour and a half tackling the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.39pm on Saturday, December 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as fire in open in Oswestry. Fire involving wooden structure and greenhouse. Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and extended ladder to extinguish.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry."

Crews also used positive pressure ventilation to deal with the incident.

Then, shortly after 5am today, crews were sent to Newtown in Newport, Telford, to another shed fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.17am on Sunday, December 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a garden shed fire in Newport.

"Fire extinguished by crews using two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Newport and Wellington."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Newport
Telford
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News