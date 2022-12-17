Trees of wishes help raise funds for good causes

Justin and Sherie Soper at the Tree of Wishes

The Rotary Club and local company, AICO, supported a tree of wishes at Morrisons Supermarket in the town wich has been raising money for Breakfast Clubs in local schools. The setting up of the tree was organised by rotarians, Justin and Sherie Soper.

A second tree of wishes has been set up at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital to raise money for presents for patients on the Alice Children's ward at the hospital. The tree was supported by Borderland Rotary and the League of Friends.

Rotary president, Chris Bryan-Smith, said it had been a busy run up to Christmas for Borderland Rotary.