Town council pays tribute to 'stalwart' mother and son who died in tragic fire

Alan Metcalfe, centre, was presented with his award by mayor Alan Milner

The council said members and staff were saddened to hear of the death of Alan Metcalfe and his mother Eileen Metcalfe, who died on Wednesday, December 14.

The two were rescued from their bungalow in Glentworth Close, Oswestry in the early hours of Wednesday but, despite the efforts of 999 crews, nothing could be done to save them.

A statement from the town council said Alan and Eileen were much loved and respected members of the community who volunteered at Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival and performed for many years with the Porthywaen Silver Band.

Irene Metcalfe, centre, with her award

Alan was presented with a special individual award for his contribution to Oswestry at Oswestry’s Civic Awards in 2017. At the time, he had given over 32 years towards working with young people and providing enjoyment through his own musical talent for many people.

He was also a Steward and Vice Chairman with Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival where his mother Eileen also volunteered. Eileen served on the Youth Music Festival Committee for over 40 years and in 2019 was presented with a special award from the British and International Federation of Festivals to thank her for her service.