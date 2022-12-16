Notification Settings

Town council pays tribute to 'stalwart' mother and son who died in tragic fire

By Sue AustinOswestry

Oswestry Town Council has paid tribute to a mother and son who died after a fire in their home in the town.

Alan Metcalfe, centre, was presented with his award by mayor Alan Milner

The council said members and staff were saddened to hear of the death of Alan Metcalfe and his mother Eileen Metcalfe, who died on Wednesday, December 14.

The two were rescued from their bungalow in Glentworth Close, Oswestry in the early hours of Wednesday but, despite the efforts of 999 crews, nothing could be done to save them.

A statement from the town council said Alan and Eileen were much loved and respected members of the community who volunteered at Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival and performed for many years with the Porthywaen Silver Band.

Irene Metcalfe, centre, with her award

Alan was presented with a special individual award for his contribution to Oswestry at Oswestry’s Civic Awards in 2017. At the time, he had given over 32 years towards working with young people and providing enjoyment through his own musical talent for many people.

He was also a Steward and Vice Chairman with Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival where his mother Eileen also volunteered. Eileen served on the Youth Music Festival Committee for over 40 years and in 2019 was presented with a special award from the British and International Federation of Festivals to thank her for her service.

Oswestry's mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: “Oswestry Town Council would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Alan and Eileen Metcalfe. We would like to thank them for their many years of service to our community and we are heartened to learn that the Oswestry Youth Music Festival plan to commemorate them with a new festival trophy in their name."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

