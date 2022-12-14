First full year at new theatre draws the crowds

Michael Jenkins, Commercial Director Stephen Conroy, Catering & Lettings ManagerKelly Parsons, External Relations

Established in 2019 it was impacted by interruptions in lockdowns. However, the theatre's first full yearly programme brought a diverse and eclectic offering from live interviews with BBC Any Questions and celebrity guests including much loved writer and star of Gavin and Stacey, Ruth Jones, chef and restaurateur Rick Stein, and one of the most famous referees in World Rugby, Nigel Owens.

The have also been productions by Mid Wales Opera, Johns Boys Choir, Fron Male Voice Choir and British Youth Music Theatre and stage productions with Chicago, 9 to 5 and Matilda.

Michael Jenkins Creative Director of The Holroyd Community Theatre said: “It has been wonderful to welcome people into the theatre and witness first hand the impact and power that theatre has had on the community by enriching the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as audience members who benefit from live theatre productions, especially following the couple of years the theatre landscape has seen.”

“Being fortunate to have a theatre venue within the area has enabled us to entertain and collaborate with local groups including local amateur dramatics and organisations such as BOOKA Bookshop, to showcase the breadth of local talent whilst providing opportunities, escapism and long lasting friendships. It certainly feels like the gift that keeps giving.”

"What a programme we have had since our doors finally opened, from dance, music, performing arts and live chats there has been something for everyone.”

This season continues to be jam-packed with Moreton Hall cast performing Sister Act, North Wales Opera providing operatic delights, Booka Bookshop holding live interviews with World Rugby referee Nigel Owens and popular broadcaster and columnist Adrian Chiles and Guilsfield Amateur Dramatics Society performing A Vicar of Dibley. There really is something for the whole family to enjoy and be part of.

Furthermore the Holroyd Community Theatre continues to be home to a growing membership of young performers through North Shropshire Music, Face2Face Performance Academy and Shropshire Creative Arts Programme providing access to a professional performance space where talents can flourish on a weekly basis.