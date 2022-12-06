Popular riverside pub is being taken back by its owners Marstons

SHROPSHIRE WEEKEND. Restaurant Review. Cross Foxes at Erbistock near Overton.

The Cross Foxes at Erbistock near Overton-on-Dee - on the banks of the River Dee, has been a Brunning and Price pub for the past 25 years.

But the property's owner Marstons Plc, has decided to end the association with Brunning and Price from January 8.

The news has been met with incredulation and sadness by hundreds of customers on social media.

The pub is know for its real fires in the winter and riverside beer garden in the summer.

In a statement in the Cross Foxes newsletter, manager James Spencer said: "We bring you the sad news that we will be closing the Cross Foxes from January 8.

"After a wonderful 25 years our Landlord, Marstons Plc, have decided to take the pub back and run it themselves."

"We would like to thank you for your custom over the years and hope you have had as many happy times visiting us as we have had looking after you."

Brunning and Price, which itself runs pubs across a swathe of the UK, including the Armoury in Shrewsbury and the Corn Mill, Llangollen, asked customers not to worry if they receive a Cross Foxes Christmas Envelope, Gift Voucher or Meal Ticket.

"We will of course accept and redeem these in any other B&P pub that you choose to visit."

Staff at the Cross Foxes have pledged to celebrate the past 25 years in the weeks before January 8.

"It's a little while yet before we have to say our goodbyes, so let’s make this a festive season to remember and make some more wonderful memories over the next month."